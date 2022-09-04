Oregon’s Lanning Stands by Bo Nix As Starting QB After Georgia Blowout

No. 3 Georgia demolished No. 11 Oregon on Saturday afternoon, spoiling Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s head coaching debut against his former team.

The Ducks, who are led by graduate-transfer quarterback Bo Nix, were never able to get anything going offensively in the 49–3 rout. After the game, Lanning was asked about the play of Nix, who struggled in his Oregon debut.

“Bo’s our quarterback,” Lanning said.

Nix has been much-maligned in his time as an FBS quarterback, frequently garnering criticism from Auburn fans for his up-and-down play. That criticism carried over to the Oregon faithful after Saturday’s performance.

Nix finished the game 21–of–37 for 173 yards and two interceptions.

Nix was far from Oregon’s only problem on Saturday, as the Ducks’ defense looked lifeless for most of the contest against a national title contender.

How much of the blame should fall on Nix?

Some, but it’s likely that the groans for better play from the transfer are fueled even more by the presence of highly-touted four-star backup Ty Thompson, who is a redshirt-freshman.

Thompson narrowly lost the starting quarterback job to Nix, but will likely find himself getting some playing time if the graduate-transfer’s struggles continue.

