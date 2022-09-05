Florida State Beats LSU in Thriller, Spoiling Brian Kelly’s Tigers Debut

After LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers muffed his second punt of the game with 2:15 remaining in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s season-opener against Florida State, it seemed like all hope was lost for the Tigers in Brian Kelly’s coaching debut.

After all, Florida State led 24–17 and took over on offense at the LSU 8-yard-line. This was supposed to be the moment where the Seminoles finally put the game away.

Until they didn’t.

Inexplicably, Florida State elected to call a halfback toss from the one-yard-line. Running back Treshaun Ward mishandled the pitch from quarterback Jordan Travis, and LSU recovered the fumble at their own doorstep to gain new life with 1:20 to play in the game.

In the shadow of their own goal posts with the clock running against them, the Tigers put together their best offensive possession of the night. Quarterback Jayden Daniels picked apart the Florida State defense, as LSU methodically worked its way up the field.

Daniels found tight end Mason Taylor on a crossing route with less than 10 seconds to play. Taylor maneuvered across the middle of the field and dove to the sideline at the Florida State two-yard-line with two seconds to play.

After a lengthy replay review, officials ruled Taylor’s knee was down before he made it out of bounds. However, since LSU gained a first down on the play, they were allowed, by rule, one final play.

Daniels found receiver Jaray Jenkins on a crossing route in the back of the end zone, and all of a sudden, LSU appeared poised to pull off an improbable comeback to send the game to overtime.

Now is probably a good time to mention the special teams play of LSU, though. The Tigers lost this game on special teams. As mentioned, Nabers muffed two punts on the night, while the Tigers also had a first half field goal attempt blocked.

However, the biggest eye sore on special teams came on the final play of the night. Down 24–23 and needing an extra point to send the game to overtime, Florida State’s front once again powered through the LSU offensive line, blocking the game-tying extra point attempt to give the ’Noles the win.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell badly needed a signature win. Entering his third year with the program, there were questions about his ability to lead the Seminoles out of the struggles they’ve endured over the last half-decade.

Florida State (2–0) will ride the momentum of the win into a bye week before traveling to Louisville for a matchup on Sept. 16.

As for LSU, Kelly likely has his work cut out for him in Year One. That was the case coming into his first game as the coach, and it remains that way coming out of the heartbreaking loss.

For much of Sunday night, the Tigers played like the worst team in the SEC West, and they’ll have plenty to clean up moving forward against tougher competition.