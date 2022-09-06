Bronny James Poses in Ohio State Uniform During Recruiting Visit

As Bronny James explores which college he wants to attend, an obvious option may have emerged.

On Instagram, the high schooler posted a picture of him in Ohio State gear with the caption “Buckeye nation? #notcommitted.”

With Bronny having the potential option to play G League basketball, LeBron and Savannah James confirmed to Sports Illustrated that their son would like to go the college route instead.

“Bronny wants to have a college career,” Savannah said. “I think it would be really cool for him to start with collegiate basketball, just to start his legacy there.”

Bronny has already reportedly received interest from Memphis, while Michigan legend Jalen Rose has tried to convince the high schooler to play with the Wolverines. However, Ohio State may be an early favorite.

LeBron grew up just a few hours away from the Ohio State campus, and over the years, the Lakers forward hasn’t been shy in expressing his support for the school. This past weekend, LeBron and Bronny were even seen together on the sidelines during the Buckeyes football victory over Notre Dame.

Bronny is currently a top 50 player in the class of 2023, according to 247 Sports, so all eyes will be on which school he chooses to attend for reasons beyond just being LeBron’s son. So far, it seems like Ohio State may have the leg up.

