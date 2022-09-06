College Football AP Top 25 for Week 2 Released

College football, you did not disappoint with the Week 1 matchups as chaos rained down across the country.

There were the usual (and expected) blowouts: Alabama going 55–0 over Utah State, Georgia continuing its reign with a 49–3 win against Oregon, Michigan topping Colorado State 51–7, Miami’s basketball-esque score of 70–13 over Bethune-Cookman and USC breezing past Rice 66–14.

But Week 1 also saw a few stunners. Florida pulled off a 29–26 win over Utah, N.C. State squeaked by with a 21–20 victory over ECU, Houston vs. UTSA went into triple overtime and UNC survived with a 63–61 win over App State that saw the Mountaineers put up a 40-point fourth quarter.

It’s expected that there are some shake-ups coming in the rankings as some top 10 teams fell to unranked opponents while others, like Ohio State and Notre Dame, went toe-to-toe. And while Clemson managed to pull away from Georgia Tech in the second half, some of the issues that plagued the Tigers in 2021 seemed to linger.

As college football heads into Week 2, here’s how the teams are ranked, according to the Associated Press’s Top 25 poll.

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan Clemson Texas A&M Oklahoma Notre Dame Baylor USC Oklahoma State Florida Utah Michigan State Miami Arkansas Pitt NC State Wisconsin Kentucky BYU Ole Miss Wake Forest Tennessee Houston

