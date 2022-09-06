Ed Orgeron Sends Clear Message About His Time, Exit at LSU

Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron spoke at the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Tuesday and opened up about his exit from the school after the 2021 season.

After six seasons with the Tigers, including the 2019 national title, it was announced in Oct. 2021 that Coach O would not return to the team after the season. LSU ended up finishing last in the SEC West standings with a 6–7 record.

Orgeron provided details about the meeting he had with LSU athletic director Steve Woodward ahead of the Oct. 2021 decision. The Tigers decided to give the coach his contract buyout.

“They said, ‘Coach, you’ve got $17.1 million on your contract. We’re gonna give it to you,’” Orgeron said. “I said, ‘What time do you want me to leave and what door do you want me out of, brother?’”

Orgeron mentioned how he is grateful for his time at the school and he is appreciative of how Woodward and other officials involved handled the situation. There appeared to be no hard feelings between the two parties.

The 61-year-old has not accepted or found a new coaching position. He also didn’t acknowledge if he wanted to return to the college football environment in the future.

More CFB Coverage:

For more LSU coverage, go to LSU Country