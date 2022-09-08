Editor’s note: This story contains alleged accounts of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or at https://www.thehotline.org

North Carolina defensive back Don Chapman was arrested Wednesday night and charged with assault on a female, misdemeanor battery of an unborn child and domestic criminal trespassing, according to The News & Observer.

Chapman will be held by authorities for at least 48 hours due to the nature of the charges, the Chatham Country clerk of court’s office told The News & Observer. A woman was charged with simple assault in the incident, according to The Daily Tar Heel. All three of Chapman’s charges are A1 misdemeanors, which carry a maximum sentence of 150 days in custody upon conviction. Chapman has been ordered by the court to not have any direct or indirect contact with the woman, and he must stay 1,000 feet away from her, according to The News & Observer.

“We’ve been made aware of a situation involving one of our student-athletes and we’re working to gather more information,” a UNC athletics spokesman said in a statement.

Chapman appeared in the Tar Heels’ season opener against Florida A&M, but he didn’t play Saturday against Appalachian State. He started four games last season.