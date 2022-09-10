No. 1 Alabama played in its first true non-conference road game since the 2011 season on Saturday in Austin against Texas and it nearly ended poorly for the nation’s top team.

Texas kicker Bert Auburn hit a 49-yard field goal with 1:29 to play to give the Longhorns a 19–17 lead. But 90 seconds is too much time to give Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and the Alabama offense.

Despite the Crimson Tide being held in check most of the game on that side of the ball, Young would not be denied. He orchestrated a nine-play, 61-yard drive that led to a game-winning 33-yard field goal by kicker Will Reichard to give Alabama a 20–19 victory.

After the narrow escape, Alabama players couldn’t help themselves in the postgame celebration on the field. Several players were seen giving the controversial “Horns Down” gesture, leading to Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban erupting with anger as he went to shake hands with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian.

Alabama practice will certainly be rough in the week ahead after nearly losing as a three-touchdown favorite. The celebration by the players is sure to add a fire under Saban and the coaching staff.

