College football’s Week 2 may look sparse, but there's still plenty of action. Sports Illustrated is tracking all of the best moments throughout the day.

Week 1 of college football had everything fans could have asked for, including a triple-overtime in Texas and a 7–3 victory for Iowa. The Week 2 slate features some easier-looking games for top teams like Georgia and Ohio State, but there’s still room for plenty of chaos.

Below is an overview of Saturday’s slate, and you can catch running commentary and analysis from Sports Illustrated’s Richard Johnson throughout the day here.

All times ET. Watch college football with fuboTV: Start a free trial today.

Noon

Alabama (-20) vs. Texas

Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers gets his first real test when the Crimson Tide roll into Austin. Nick Saban’s undefeated streak against assistant coaches came to an end last season, but is it time for a new streak to begin against Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns?

Wake Forest (-13) vs. Vanderbilt

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman announced his return from a blood clot issue suffered during training camp, and oddsmakers immediately took notice. The Demon Deacons are now at -14.5 in some books. Still, Vanderbilt could be poised to spoil.

South Carolina vs. Arkansas (-8)

The Spencer Rattler experience faces its first SEC test when the Gamecocks head to Fayetteville. Arkansas showed in its Week 1 win over Cincinnati that it’s still just as salty as it has been the last few years , but it didn’t face the level of quarterbacking that Rattler can bring to the table.

Appalachian State vs. Texas A&M (-19)

Appalachian State had an electric Week 1, putting up 40 points in what was ultimately a loss to North Carolina. A&M certainly poses a stiffer test on defense than the Heels, but this game should be fun if the Mountaineers bring some of the firepower they showed to open the season.

Midday

Iowa State vs. Iowa (-3.5), 4 p.m.

Iowa’s 7–3 win did as much as possible to leave a bad taste in the mouth of just about anyone watching besides Iowa’s defensive coaching staff. Two safeties and a field goal were all the Hawkeyes could muster, and students reportedly called for a firing of the team's offensive coordinator. Luckily, Kirk Ferentz’s Hawks are 6–0 against Matt Campbell and Iowa State.

Houston vs. Texas Tech (-3.5), 4 p.m.

The Cougars pulled out a squeaker in overtime over UTSA to start the season and travel across the state to face first-year coach Joey McGuire’s Red Raiders.

Watch college football with fuboTV: Start a free trial today.

Night

USC (-8.5) vs. Stanford, 7:30 p.m.

USC cruised and used two defensive scores en route to the blowout over Rice to open the season. On the other hand, Stanford has been a shell of its 2010s success over the last couple of years and will try to use an early-season upset to reestablish that glory.

Kentucky vs. Florida (-6), 7 p.m.

The Gators won a hard-fought game over Utah to open the season and now turn their attention to a Kentucky team that outmuscled them last year in Lexington. Quarterback Will Levis is an early NFL draft darling, but with issues in the running back corps and on the offensive line, we’ll see just how much he can lift up the rest of a team in flux around him.

Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State (-11), 7:30 p.m.

The Pokes got back to the way business is supposed to be done. Last season featured a focus on defense and the running game, and Week 1 showed that an explosive passing offense can still win in Stillwater. Arizona State brings new QB Emory Jones to town to test the Cowboys.

Baylor vs. BYU (-3), 10:15 p.m.

Strap in for this game, where both teams look content to grind it out. Expect Baylor’s smothering defense to give the Cougars everything they can handle, but don’t count BYU out. The Cougars showed they can be all over an opponent with a dominating Week 1 win over USF.