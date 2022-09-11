App State’s Clark: ‘I Love This Program, It Means Everything to Me’

After capturing a historic 17–14 upset over No. 6 Texas A&M in College Station on Saturday, Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark made sure to soak it all in during the postgame celebration with his team.

“We just came into College Station and beat the No. 6 team in the country. How cool is that?,” Clark told ESPN on the field after the game.

“I wish my wife and kids were here. My little son, Braxton. It’s unbelievable. I love this program, it means everything to me. We’ve lost three in a row. That’s hard at Appalachian State, but to win here, hey, God is good, and we’re gonna have one hell of a time on that plane ride back to Boone tonight,” Clark added.

App State’s defense held Texas A&M to just 186 yards of total offense, while the Mountaineers’ offense held the ball for 41:30 en route to the improbable road victory.

The Mountaineers were due after a wild 63–61 loss at home against North Carolina last Saturday. The way the App State defense responded against A&M’s offense is night and day from the effort a week ago.

Regardless, App State leaves College Station looking like one of the most dangerous 1–1 teams in the country, and that’s just how Clark would prefer it following one of the biggest wins in school history.

