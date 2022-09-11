Appalachian State completed one of the biggest upsets of the college football season thus far on Saturday after they beat No. 6 Texas A&M 17–14.

Boone, N.C., where the school is located, erupted in celebrations following the win. However the football team didn’t even get to partake in the home celebrations.

The team was stuck in College Station, Texas after the win due to the team’s charter having mechanical issues, per ESPN. They spent three hours at the airport before being told to come back in the morning. The team had to stay in the same hotel they stayed in the night before the game.

However, since it wasn’t originally planned for the team to stay in the hotel on Saturday night, the hotel was already booked. This caused some players to stay in hallways, conference rooms and even the lobby area. Not the most ideal situation for the winning team after a historic win.

On Sunday morning, the team arrived back at the airport around 4:30 a.m. after returning to the hotel just at midnight. They finally arrived back in Boone around 11 a.m.

Even with the little sleep and hard fought battle on Saturday, the team still has to be hyped up from their win.

The victory sparked ESPN’s College GameDay to travel to Boone next Saturday for the team’s game vs. Troy.

