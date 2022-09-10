App State Grabbed Upset Over No. 6 Texas A&M and Reportedly $1.5M

After a historic 17–14 upset over No. 6 Texas A&M in College Station, Appalachian State didn’t just score a massive victory against a top-10 opponent. They also secured a $1.5 million payday for playing the game as A&M’s non-conference opponent.

According to USA TODAY‘s Steve Berkowitz, App State received a $1.5 million guarantee for scheduling the matchup, and Mountaineers’ coach Shawn Clark will receive a $20,000 “competitive scheduling” bonus.

Per Berkowitz, the competitive scheduling bonus for Clark gets paid out anytime that App State plays a guarantee game at the home stadium of a Power 5 opponent.

App State’s defense held Texas A&M to just 186 yards of total offense, while the Mountaineers’ offense held the ball for 41:30 en route to the improbable road victory.

The Mountaineers were due after a wild 63–61 loss at home against North Carolina last Saturday. The way the App State defense responded against A&M’s offense is night and day from the effort a week ago.

App State, now one of the best 1–1 teams in the nation, heads home to host Troy in Week 3. Texas A&M, meanwhile, must lick its wounds and get ready to host No. 15 Miami in College Station.

