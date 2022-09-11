While Marshall’s victory over No.8 Notre Dame in South Bend on Saturday appeared to come out of nowhere, that wasn’t the case for one analyst.

On “College Gameday” before the Saturday slate began, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit foreshadowed Marshall fiving the Fighting Irish a tough time, while the rest of the crew was skeptical that the Thundering Herd would even be in the game.

“Marshall-Notre Dame has that weird September feeling [where] you tune into the third quarter and it’s like, 20-17,” he said. “Marshall can score.”

And, as usual, Herbstreit was right. Marshall put up 26 points on Notre Dame, including 14 in the fourth quarter despite entering the game a 20.5 point underdog.

Herbstreit is known as one of the best analysts in the industry, so it is not a surprise that he was able to properly read this particular upset. This also proves that any time Herbstreit makes a bold prediction, everyone should listen.

The victory was a big win for Marshall, who was trying to prove that they belong in the same conversation as the team that they were playing. And, on the other side, Notre Dame will begin the season 0-2 with any chance at the College Football playoff pretty much squandered.

More CFB Coverage: