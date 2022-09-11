Texas almost took down No. 1 Alabama on Saturday afternoon before Alabama quarterback Bryce Young led the Crimson Tide to a scoring drive to give the team the lead and the win with 10 seconds left.

The Longhorns were undoubtedly disappointed with their close 20–19 loss, but some fans remained positive about the team’s performance against the top program in the country.

One of those fans was actor Matthew McConaughey, who is one of Texas’s most notable alumni. He currently teaches film classes at the university as well.

The Oscar-winning actor tweeted a positive message for his beloved football team after the heartbreaking loss on Saturday.

“we played some great football today - a total TEAM effort and true Texas fight - the future of @TexasFootball looks bright - we are on our way - horns up and hearts high #hookem” he wrote.

With the note of Texas’s future, McConaughey’s tweet begged the all-time question of whether “Texas is back” or not. A lot of fans on social media seemed to be on the “Texas is back” train on Saturday, even though the team lost. It was arguably one of the team’s best performances in recent time.

The debate about Texas’s future still continues, though.

