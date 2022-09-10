College Football World Reacts to Saban, Alabama Barely Surviving Texas

No. 1 Alabama picked up its second win of the season on Saturday afternoon, but the Crimson Tide got all they could handle from Texas in Austin. Nick Saban’s club had to overcome 100 lost yards due to penalties, and were ultimately a bit lucky to make it past the Longhorns.

After Texas kicked a go-ahead field goal with 1:29 left in the fourth quarter, quarterback Bryce Young flashed his Heisman-winning ability, leading the Alabama offense down the field to set up a 33-yard game-winning kick by Will Reichard.

The win came after Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers exited the game due to injury early on. Backup Hudson Card was also banged up during the afternoon, but played admirably in relief.

Even beyond that, Alabama may have gone home with a loss if not for a 20-yard missed field goal by Texas’s Bert Auburn at the end of the first half, along with a dropped touchdown and dropped interception earlier in the game by the Longhorns.

Whether Texas “is back” remains up for debate, but it’s pretty clear that Alabama escaped on Saturday.

