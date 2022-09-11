Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher Takes the Blame for App State Upset

Saturday’s college football slate was filled with chaotic upsets as No. 1 Alabama narrowly escaped Texas, No. 8 Notre Dame fell to Marshall and Texas Tech held on through overtime to topple No. 25 Houston.

But the ranked-unranked upsets did not stop there. No. 6 Texas A&M also fell to Appalachian State, who was reportedly paid a $1.5 million guarantee for the game. Throughout most of Saturday’s matchup, the Aggies and Mountaineers were even on the board until App State made a fourth-quarter field goal and continued to hold A&M.

The Mountaineers entered the game at College Station as 18.5-point underdogs, and Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher made an honest admission after the shocking loss.

“We did not execute and play at the level we needed to and that’s my fault. That’s the head football coach’s job.”

He was later asked about whether a quarterback change will happen. Texas A&M starter Haynes King completed 13 of 20 passes for just 97 yards. Comparatively, App State’s Chase Brice went 15-of-30 for 134 yards and a touchdown.

“Possibly,” Fisher said. He later added, “We’ll evaluate everything.”

