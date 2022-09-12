Former UCF Quarterback McKenzie Milton Reacts to Scott Frost’s Firing

Former college quarterback McKenzie Milton, who played for Scott Frost at UCF, tweeted out his support for his former coach after Frost was fired from Nebraska on Sunday.

“Wherever Scott Frost lands, that University will be lucky to have him,” Milton tweeted on Sunday. “Bummed it didn’t work out for him at Nebraska, but let’s not be quick to forget what he did at Oregon and UCF. Best offensive mind & coach I had the pleasure to learn from.

Frost was fired three games into his fifth season at the helm in Lincoln after a disastrous tenure for the Huskers. Frost finished his career at Nebraska with a 16–31 record, which was the worst since Bill Jennings from 1957-’61.

He was just 5–22 in one score games, which is the hallmark of his tumultuous tenure in Lincoln.

This won’t likely be the final coaching job for Frost, who at just 47 years old still has plenty of past success to his name. But this most recent stint at Nebraska will likely make some athletic directors think twice about their coaching openings in the near term.

