Alabama’s Dallas Turner Comments on Hit That Injured Quinn Ewers

In the second quarter of Alabama vs. Texas last Saturday, Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner hit Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers hard enough for Ewers to leave the game with an injury.

On Tuesday, Turner explained that he wasn’t trying to hurt Ewers on the play.

“Honestly, it was no intent to hurt Quinn Ewers, honestly,” he said, via Nick Kelly of The Tuscaloosa News. “I feel like he’s a good quarterback, and I hope he has a very speedy recovery. But it was just a QB hit, and that’s how I looked at it. No intent to hurt him or nothing like that. No dirty play, nothing.”

Ewers suffered a sprained clavicle on the play, an injury that will force him to miss the next 4–6 weeks. Backup quarterback Hudson Card took over vs. Alabama, and despite a solid effort, couldn’t pull off the upset.

Turner was penalized for roughing the passer on the play, as he drove Ewers to the ground which led to the injury. However, the linebacker doesn’t think that was worth a penalty.

“I was very surprised to see a flag after that,” Turner said. “But that’s football. Just got to adjust to the game and just learn from it.”

