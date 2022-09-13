When Nebraska fired Scott Frost on Sunday, the college football landscape started to give their opinion. From Urban Meyer to McKenzie Milton, many people wanted to let everyone know what they thought of the move.

The latest person to comment on Frost’s firing is someone who has a deep connection to Nebraska. Adrian Martinez, who spent four years as the Cornhuskers quarterback, explained what he was thinking about when he heard the news.

“Still a lot of people there that I care for a lot and you hate to see a man lose his job, regardless,” Martinez said, via 247 Sports. “So, you know, thoughts with him and thoughts with the guys and the coaches and all the support staff that are there, because many people are misplaced in this type of thing. You pray for their families and you hope things end up OK.”

Martinez was the starting quarterback for each of Frost’s four full seasons at Nebraska, throwing for over 8,000 yards and 45 touchdowns from 2018 to ’21. However, in those four seasons, Nebraska went 15–29.

The senior transferred to Kansas State this season, where he has started and won each of the first two games.

