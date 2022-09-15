Clemson DT Bryan Bresee Mourns Death of 15-Year-Old Sister

Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee announced Thursday in an Instagram post that his sister Ella died. She was 15.

“My beautiful sister Ella you amazed me every single day with the fight that you put up and how joyful you were constantly through this battle,” he wrote. “Never did I think I would be sitting here today saying bye to you. I want to thank you for bringing happiness to not only me but so many people.”

Ella was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer last year. According to SI’s All Clemson, Bryan spent time with his sister last week when Ella traveled with her family to Clemson to be honored at Saturday’s game against Furman. The team wore “Ella Strong” shirts during the Tiger Walk into Clemson Memorial Stadium. However, Ella became ill, missed the game and was taken back to a Washington, D.C., hospital to be treated.

Following the 35–12 win, Bryan joined his family by Ella’s side, per All Clemson.

Tributes from the Tigers poured in following the news of her death.