Arch Manning has little need to prove himself to anyone as one of the most highly touted high school quarterbacks in recent memory, but his latest feat of greatness will only add to his fast-growing résumé.

After trailing Benton (La.) High by 18 points in the first half, the senior Texas commit led his Isidore Newman squad to a furious comeback victory on Friday night in New Orleans. The Greenies scored 33 points in the third quarter to erase the deficit and ultimately win the high-scoring affair, 54–52.

Manning got off to tepid start and was held without a passing touchdown in the first half. But once he got rolling, he couldn’t be stopped. He ended the night 22-of-38 passing for 317 yards and four touchdowns.

Among the highlights of Manning’s second half was a sensational throw on fourth-and-13, when the young quarterback rolled out to his right and delivered a strike for a touchdown to take the lead.

Manning also added a dazzling touchdown run and a key reception on a trick play that led to another score amid the comeback.

Manning’s performance built upon his strong start to the year, as he accounted for eight total touchdowns in his previous two games. The senior signal-caller, who was ranked No. 10 in SI All-American’s preseason SI99 rankings, already had racked up more than 7,000 total yards and 100 total touchdowns prior in his first three high school seasons.

With Friday’s win, Isidore Newman improved to 3–0 to start the campaign.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Texas coverage, go to Longhorns Country.