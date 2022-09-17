BYU Pays Tribute to Oregon Tight End Spencer Webb, Who Died in July

Before BYU’s game against Oregon in Eugene on Saturday, the Cougars placed a bouquet of flowers by the 4-yard line in memory of Ducks tight end Spencer Webb. In July, Webb died after he reportedly suffered a head injury when he fell at the Triangle Lake rock slides in Eugene.

Webb was set to enter his fifth season with the Ducks, and while he had no connection to BYU, the Cougars’ move was a classy way to remember the former Oregon tight end who was going to wear uniform No. 4 this season. Last week, Eastern Washington did the same thing, placing a bouquet of flowers at the 4-yard line.

In a statement, the Lane Country Sheriff’s Office explained that Webb’s death appeared to be accidental after he fell 100 yards down a steep trail, with no evidence of foul play.

Webb’s death reverberated throughout the college football world as many observers mourned the loss. Oregon also is wearing a decal on its helmets this year with the No. 4 and a spider web in Webb’s memory.

In August, Webb’s girlfriend announced that she was pregnant with Webb’s child.

