After top-ranked Georgia rolled over unranked South Carolina 48–7 on Saturday in Columbia, Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer was asked if he sensed any “give up” in the locker room.

“Hell no,” Beamer shot back.

“What kind of question is that, Phil? We’re 1–2 and we’ve got a bunch of fighters in that room. And ‘give up’…that’s not part of this football program. Get out of here, man,” Beamer continued.

It was a rough afternoon for the Gamecocks against the nation’s No. 1 team.

South Carolina’s defense surrendered 547 yards and allowed the Bulldogs to convert five of their nine third down attempts. The Gamecocks turned the ball over three times on offense, which included two Spencer Rattler interceptions.

South Carolina is clearly not on the level of Georgia’s national championship program in year two of Beamer, but contending with the Bulldogs is something that the Gamecocks will need to do moving forward to achieve their goals of ascending in the SEC East.

While the Gamecocks looked overmatched on Saturday, Beamer is adamant that there’s no quit in his team, which is something that will be more easily shown in the product on the field the rest of the season than in a press conference following a blowout loss as a heavy underdog.

More CFB Coverage: