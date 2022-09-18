One week after Georgia snagged the top spot in the AP Poll, the Bulldogs have earned the same recognition in the coaches poll, via USA Today.

In the latest edition of the rankings, Georgia leaped over Alabama for the No. 1 position after the Bulldogs’ 48–7 rout of South Carolina. The Bulldogs defense finally yielded its first touchdown of the season late in the fourth quarter, but the game was lopsided throughout, prompting the coaches to bump Kirby Smart’s program up above the Crimson Tide.

Just a few spots further down, Michigan moved up a spot to No. 4 after using eight different quarterbacks during a 59–0 blowout of UConn. Clemson dropped a position to No. 5 despite a 48–20 win over Louisiana Tech.

Among the biggest risers in this week’s poll were Tennessee and Ole Miss, each of whom moved up four spots to Nos. 12 and 13, respectively, following comfortable wins over Akron and Georgia Tech. Penn State jumped up eight spots with a rout of Auburn, and Oregon dominated a ranked BYU team to move up six positions to No. 18.

However, the biggest mover of the week was Washington, which slammed No. 21 Michigan State behind 397 passing yards and four touchdown passes from quarterback Michael Penix. That being said, the Huskies remained behind the Spartans in the poll, coming in at No. 24 after moving up 20 spots.

Pittsburgh was the only team ranked last week (previously No. 25) that dropped out of the rankings, slipping out of the top 25 despite a 34–13 win over Western Michigan.

Here’s a look at the full Top 25:

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Oklahoma

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Kentucky

10. Arkansas

11. NC State

12. Tennessee

13. Ole Miss

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Wake Forest

17. Baylor

18. Oregon

19. Texas

20. Texas A&M

21. Michigan State

22. Florida

23. BYU

24. Washington

25. Miami

Others receiving votes:

Pittsburgh 210; Florida State 107; Appalachian State 68; Oregon State 57; Washington State 55; Cincinnati 37; Syracuse 24; Minnesota 24; Iowa State 15; North Carolina 12; Texas Christian 7; Kansas 5; Wisconsin 4; Air Force 4; Notre Dame 2; Mississippi State 2; Louisiana State 2; Duke 2; East Carolina 1; Coastal Carolina 1.

