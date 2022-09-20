Oregon governor Kate Brown released a statement Sunday, condemning the “f— the Mormons” chant that members of the University of Oregon’s student section yelled during Saturday’s game against BYU.

“In Oregon, we strive to be a welcoming, inclusive state to all, regardless of race, religion, gender, or background,” Brown wrote on Twitter. “Our state and nation have an ugly history of discrimination and bigotry. The chant at yesterday’s Oregon-BYU game was unacceptable. We must do better.”

Brown’s remarks followed up on a statement from the university, which issued an apology for the “disgraceful” chant the day after the contest.

“The University of Oregon sincerely apologizes for an offensive and disgraceful chant coming from the student section during yesterday’s game against Brigham Young University,” the statement read. “These types of actions go against everything the university stands for, and it goes against the spirit of competition. We can and will do better as a campus community that has no place for hate, bias or bigotry.”

The school did not mention if there would be any type of punishment for those involved with the chant.

Saturday’s ranked matchup between then-No. 25 Oregon and No. 12 BYU quickly turned lopsided when the Ducks raced out to a 38–7 lead. Oregon went on to win 40–21, marking the Ducks’ first marquee win of the season, but the victory was marred by the unsavory actions of some in the stands.

The Ducks, who leaped up to No. 15 in the AP poll this week, will return to action on the road Saturday at Washington State.

More CFB Coverage: