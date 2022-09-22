From the SEC to the Big Ten to the Pac-12 and more, here’s our predictions for this weekend.

College football’s Week 3 restored order a bit in the sport, with only one AP top-25 team—Michigan State—losing to an unranked foe (Washington). Now we turn the page to Week 4, where some intriguing battles will play out across the country.

On Thursday night, West Virginia kicks things off by traveling to Virginia Tech in a nonconference battle (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) in Blacksburg. The Friday-night slate is then highlighted by undefeated Syracuse hosting Virginia (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Saturday will feature four matchups between undefeated teams: At 12 p.m. ET, Maryland visits Michigan (Fox), Clemson plays at Wake Forest (ABC) and Kansas hosts Duke (FS1); at 9:30 p.m. ET, Oregon State will welcome in Lincoln Riley and USC (Pac-12 Network).

The games of note don’t stop there. In perhaps the week’s marquee matchup, No. 11 Tennessee takes on No. 20 Florida in Knoxville (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS). Elsewhere in the SEC, 3–0 Arkansas will look to grab a big road win at Texas A&M (7 p.m. ET, ESPN), and in the Big Ten, Ohio State and Wisconsin will meet in The Horseshoe (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

Below are our Week 4 winner predictions. Looking for gambling picks? Watch our college football weekend betting preview.

Standings to date:

John Garcia: 33–11

Ross Dellenger: 31–13

Richard Johnson: 28–16

Pat Forde: 27–17

Molly Geary: 25–19

Week 4 straight-up picks:

