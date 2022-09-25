Arkansas Kicker Misses Go-Ahead Field Goal in Gut-Wrenching Fashion

Through the first 15 minutes of Arkansas’s game against Texas A&M, it appeared as though the Razorbacks were headed for complete domination against their SEC West foe.

However, it only takes a matter of minutes for things to quickly change on any given Saturday during the college football season. The Aggies scored 23 unanswered points—13 in the second quarter and 10 in the third—to take a 23-21 advantage into the fourth quarter.

After Aggies kicker Randy Bond missed a field goal that would have given Texas A&M a five-point lead, the Razorbacks orchestrated an eight-play drive that erased a significant chunk of time off the clock, setting up a field goal opportunity for Arkansas to take the lead.

Down two points with 1:30 to play in the game, Razorbacks kicker Cam Little missed a 42-yard field goal in which the ball bounced off the top of the upright and fell into the end zone, securing Texas A&M the 23-21 victory.

Arkansas (3-1) dropped its first game of the season while Texas A&M (3-1) earned its third win of the season. As for Arkansas, the Razorbacks missed the opportunity to earn a 4-0 start for the first time since the 1988-89 season.

The Razorbacks return home next Saturday to face Alabama, while the Aggies will hit the road to battle Mississippi State.

