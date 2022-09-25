Georgia Defensive Back Charged With DUI, per Report

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested and charged with driving under the influence early Sunday morning, according to a report from ESPN.

Bullard was booked at 4:57 a.m. on multiple misdemeanor charges, including DUI under the age of 21 with a concentration of 0.2 grams, improper turning, and failure to maintain lane/improper driving on the road. He was also charged with furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages as a person under 21, failure to use headlights, failure to carry or produce a license and holding a wireless device.

Bullard, who is a starter in Georgia’s secondary, registered three tackles in Saturday’s 39–22 victory over Kent State. In his four starts this season, he has made seven tackles and defended one pass.