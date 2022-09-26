After Texas Tech’s upset overtime win over Texas on Saturday, Red Raiders fans stormed the field in dramatic fashion, but an ugly display captured on video has caught the attention of police.

A video taken by a fan on the field shows a Red Raiders fan forcefully shoving a Longhorns player from behind. As a result, Texas Tech released a statement Sunday seeking the individual’s identity.

“The individual’s actions are not representative of Red Raider values,” the tweet read. “If you have any information to help us identify this individual, please contact @TexasTechPD.”



The loss knocked the Longhorns out of the AP top 25 and left them with a 2–2 record, while the Red Raiders improved to 3–1.

