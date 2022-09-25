Texas Tech Fans Storm Field After Overtime Upset Against Texas

It took 14 years for Texas Tech fans to relish the moment of defeating their in-state rival, No. 22 Texas, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

But after the Red Raiders’ 37-34 overtime win against the Longhorns on Saturday, the fans embraced the moment and stormed the field after kicker Trey Wolff notched a game-sealing, 20-yard field goal for Texas Tech.

From a historical standpoint, Texas Tech’s win against Texas marked the first time the Red Raiders defeated the Longhorns at home since Michael Crabtree’s game-winning touchdown catch in 2008.

Texas star running back Bijan Robinson fumbled the ball on the first play of overtime action, the game-changing play that allowed the Red Raiders to put together five plays and 23 yards capped by Wolff’s three points.

But even before the Robinson miscue, the Longhorns blew a 14-point lead in the second half, and the Red Raiders converted a fourth down on five of its seven scoring drives in the win. And, it’s likely no one was prouder for the Red Raiders’ program than former Texas Tech star and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Texas Tech (3-1) earned its third win in head coach Joey McGuire’s first season and its second victory against a Top 25 opponent this season. The Red Raiders will go on the road next Saturday to face Kansas State.

