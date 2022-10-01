Alabama’s Bryce Young Heads to Locker Room With Apparent Injury

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young had to leave the game vs. Arkansas after appearing to injure his shoulder on a play. At first, he was evaluated in the injury tent, but then left the field towards the Alabama locker room not long after.

It’s unclear how Young suffered the injury, but he appeared to favor his right shoulder after attempting a pass in the second quarter. Coming off the field, Young slammed his helmet in frustration and was clearly unhappy with how he was feeling.

After the staff evaluated him for a few minutes, Young jogged with his right arm hanging loose and left arm bent. As Alabama entered halftime with a 28-7 lead, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban confirmed to CBS Sports’ Jenny Dell that Young has a shoulder injury but could not provide many details on the situation.

“I don’t know the extent of it…They worked on him inside,” Saban added.

Young was the Heisman Trophy award winner in 2021, throwing for 4,872 yards with 47 touchdowns and just seven interceptions for the national championship runner-up Alabama team. This year, he has gotten off to just as hot of a start, accumulating over 1,000 yards passing with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions through four games entering Saturday’s contest

Alabama’s backup quarterback is Jalen Milroe, a redshirt freshman who has only appeared in seven games before Saturday, none as a starter. Following halftime, Young emerged from the locker room and was spotted on the Crimson Tide's sideline with his helmet on.

Young worked on running back handoffs prior to the start of the second half of the game, per 247Sports’ Charlie Potter. However, Milroe started in Alabama’s first possession in the third quarter.

