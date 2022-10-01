The Sooners got a spanking from TCU, while the top-10 Kentucky Wildcats were downed by Ole Miss on the road.

Oklahoma’s had bad performances, despite its championship pedigree and Playoff-level performances over the last few years … but Saturday reminded us that, despite the fact that defensive savant Brent Venables has taken over the program, old problems still remain. The Sooners got absolutely shelled basically from the opening whistle by TCU in a 55–24 loss on the road, their second loss in a row in conference play. In total, the Sooners allowed explosive passing plays of 62 and 73 yards, as well as big rushing plays of 35, 36, 67 and 69 yards to a TCU team coached by pass-happy Sonny Dykes. The Frogs scored 41 first half points in a game that was quickly a laugher.

In addition to their defensive performance, what path the Sooners offense takes from here will be something to keep tabs on as quarterback Dillon Gabriel left the field with an apparent head injury after being hit high while sliding. Later in the game, Damond Harmon also went down for the Sooners with an apparent head and neck injury. The injury delayed the end of the game for several minutes.

In the span of two weeks, the Sooners’ season seems close to unraveling in Venables’ maiden voyage.

Driving to try and win the game, Kentucky’s Will Levis fumbled the ball in the red zone with the game on the line. It was his second fourth quarter fumble of the game.

The Cats got big contributions from returning running back Chris Rodriguez, but the story of the day was a feisty Ole Miss pass rush that hassled Levis for much of the game, also causing him to throw an intentional grounding in the end zone while being nearly sacked, resulting in a safety.

Elsewhere: