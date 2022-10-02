Nick Saban Provides Injury Update on Alabama QB Bryce Young

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young left Saturday’s game vs. Arkansas early after he appeared to injure his shoulder on a play.

He was evaluated in the medical tent, and then later in the locker room.

After Alabama’s 49–26 win, coach Nick Saban provided an injury update on the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner. The 70-year-old coach told reporters that Young suffered an AC sprain in his shoulder.

“We’ll have to take it day to day,” Saban said, via 247 Sports’ Brandon Marcello. “I think he’s O.K., doesn’t have a serious injury.”

However, Saban didn’t provide much detail in regards to Young’s injury other than it isn’t an injury that should worry Crimson Tide fans.

“Hopefully we’ll get some diagnosis on him and see how he goes,” Saban said, via CBS Sports’ Jenny Dell.

Because of the lack of detail, it’s still unknown what sort of timeline Young is on right now in terms of returning to play. Alabama takes on Texas A&M next Saturday.

When Young was taken off the field on Saturday, he slammed his helmet down on the sidelines in frustration. He returned to the sidelines with his helmet on in the second half.

In the meantime, backup quarterback Jalen Milroe played in Young’s place, finishing with 65 yards on four completions and one touchdown.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Alabama coverage, go to Bama Central.