Texas A&M QB Max Johnson out With Broken Bone in Hand, per Report

Texas A&M starting quarterback Max Johnson has a broken bone in his throwing hand, according to a report from ESPN’s Ian Fitzsimmons.

Johnson suffered the injury in the 42–24 loss to Mississippi State last Saturday, and will be out indefinitely.

The Aggies were relying on Johnson to continue manning the quarterback position for a struggling Texas A&M offense. Johnson took over the starting job from Haynes King after two games in September. Johnson, who transferred to Texas A&M from LSU in the offseason, has thrown for 517 yards and three touchdowns in four games this season for the Aggies.

A&M and its sputtering offense head to Tuscaloosa to take on top-ranked Alabama on Saturday. Expectations were high for this matchup in the preseason given the feud between Nick Saban and his former assistant Jimbo Fisher over NIL and A&M’s top-ranked recruiting class.

Now, with the Aggies’ struggling offensively, the Crimson Tide enter Saturday as a significant favorite as they look to gain redemption from last year’s head-to-head loss.

