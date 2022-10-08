Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning added to his impressive senior season on Friday night, leading his team to a comeback win with a 43-yard touchdown strike with just over two minutes left against Belle Chasse.

The Greenies took over possession with 3:37 remaining in the game, down 20–16. Manning, who was perfect in the second half, capped a quick game-winning drive, finding Saint Villere on a deep seam route for a 43-yard touchdown.

Manning finished 12-of-17 for 163 yard and two touchdowns, going 7-for-7 in the second half to lead the Greenies to the win. The team moves to 5–1 on the season with the victory.

“Those are the types of situations you play for,” Manning said of the last drive. “I think all along, we came out flat, we knew we could do something but it wasn’t clicking early. That last drive, we were all confident we would go down and score, and the defense made a big stop at the end.”

The Texas commit said that he believes tough games like Friday’s will help the Greenies prepare for a run at the state title.

It was a much tougher battle than the one Manning and Isidore Newman had a week earlier, when he led the team to a 52–22 victory over Pearl River, breaking school records held by his uncles Peyton and Eli Manning along the way.

