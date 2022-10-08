Michigan’s Harbaugh Provides Update on Hart After ‘Medical Emergency’

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on the status of assistant coach Mike Hart after he collapsed on the sidelines during Saturday’s 31–10 road win over Indiana.

Hart, 36, was carted off the field in the first quarter after suddenly falling to the ground following a Hoosiers’ touchdown. The second-year run game coordinator and running backs coach was reportedly alert and responsive as he was being taken away and even gave the crowd a thumbs up before he was eventually transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

After the game, Harbaugh announced in a statement that Hart had a “medical emergency during the game” but is in “stable condition.” He also extended well wishes to Hart after noting the coach will be kept in Bloomington overnight for “continued observation.”

“Mike is a strong guy and abundant prayers go his way…it really puts things in perspective,” Harbaugh said. “In the moment, everybody’s thoughts were with Mike. Mine were and everyone around us was to get him the care that he needed…The most important thing is his health at that point in time.”

The team has not confirmed any details on what caused Hart’s collapse at this time.

Michigan players and staff members appeared noticeably emotional for the remainder of the half as running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards were shown being comforted on the sidelines during the broadcast. It was reported on the Fox halftime that Hart suffered a seizure, though that has not yet been confirmed.

Fox also reported Hart reached out to the team at halftime to give an update on his status and said that he was doing well.