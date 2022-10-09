Deion Sanders Jr. Reacts to Handshake Incident at Alabama State

Tensions ran high at the end of Saturday’s matchup between Jackson State and Alabama State when Hornets coach Eddie Robinson Jr. appeared to push Deion Sanders away as the Tigers coach went in for a hug during the pair’s postgame exchange.

After JSU earned a 26–12 victory on the road–and during Alabama State’s homecoming festivities–Sanders made his way to midfield to shake Robinson’s hand. The two did so without a problem, but when Sanders went in for a hug, Robinson Jr. blocked him by putting his hand on Sanders’s chest.

The awkward interaction sent shockwaves around the college football world, as many observers were surprised to see the postgame exchange play out in the way it did. Deion Sanders Jr., Coach Prime’s son, was among those who weighed in on the drama on social media, making clear that he felt his father did nothing wrong.

Robinson Jr. revealed after the game that he was not happy with Sanders’s behavior all week and considered it “disrespectful.” The first-year Hornets coach pointed specifically to Sanders’s failure to speak with him during pregame warmups and Jackson State’s attempt to try to score more points while already well positioned to win the contest.

“We did not talk in the pregame,” Robinson said, per The Wild Card podcast. “I was out there the whole time at the 50-yard line. He walked through our whole huddle in our end zone. He came the long way around to get to his side of the field in pregame. I thought that was not classy at all. In the postgame, I’m not about to give you the [Barack] Obama bro hug. I’m gon’ shake your hand and go on. I’m going to always be respectful and respect the game.”

Sanders disagreed with the notion that he was disrespectful, explaining that he didn’t have time to speak with Robinson because Jackson State was late arriving to the game because of traffic. He also added that that Robinson may have felt snubbed because he thought his Hornets were going to take down the undefeated Tigers.

“I think he thought he was going to get a win,” Sanders said, per The Tuscaloosa News. “I don’t know why he would’ve ever thought that. … Secondly, he said that I didn’t come to greet him in the center of the field. I don’t know if you understand but we got here very late. So that expedited our whole process of preparation. So, then we were in like, ‘Let’s go get it (mode).”

Jackson State (5–0) will return to action Saturday on the road against Bethune-Cookman in Jacksonville, Fla. Alabama State (3-3) plays host to Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

