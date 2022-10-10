Michigan Football Assistant Coach Mike Hart Gives Health Update

Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart provided a health update on Monday morning, two days after he collapsed on the sideline during a game at Indiana.

The 36-year-old was carted off the field during the first quarter after falling to the ground in what was later diagnosed as a seizure. Hart was able to give a thumbs-up to the crowd while he was driven to the locker room.

The run game coordinator and running backs coach stayed overnight in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday to undergo further testing.

Hart didn’t provide specific details about his health evaluations since the incident, but it sounds as if he is expected to rejoin the Wolverines soon.

“Health-wise, I am back in Ann Arbor and things are trending in a positive direction,” Hart said, via Michigan football’s Twitter account. “I look forward to rejoining our team soon.”

Hart thanked fans and supporters who reached out to him in the past two days. Additionally, he thanked the medical staff at Indiana University Hospital, along with the Michigan and Indiana team doctors who helped him off the field on Saturday.

