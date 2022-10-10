Mike Gundy Says He Interviewed With Buccaneers Three Times in 2011

In many ways, Mike Gundy seems like the prototypical college football coach. But it turns out he once considered a jump to the NFL.

Amid an impressive 6-0 start at Oklahoma State this season, the Cowboys coach told the media on Monday that he considered a professional job opportunity after the 2011 season, according to Kelly Hines of the Tulsa World.

Gundy told reporters that he interviewed with the Buccaneers three times and was contemplating a move to Tampa Bay. The Bucs apparently had strong interest in Gundy, who had just led the Cowboys to a victory in the Fiesta Bowl over Stanford to cap a 12–1 season.

Gundy said he ultimately decided that the job wasn’t for him and withdrew his name from consideration.

The rest, of course, is history. The Bucs hired Greg Schiano instead, and Oklahoma State signed Gundy to a contract extension.

Since signing that pact in January 2012, Gundy has won 95 games at Oklahoma State, including five seasons of 10 wins or more. Gundy and the Cowboys won 12 games and the Fiesta Bowl last season, capping off his best season since 2017.

