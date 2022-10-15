Eli Manning Addresses Offering His QB Advice to Nephew, Arch Manning

Arch Manning, the top quarterback prospect in the country in the 2023 recruiting class, committed to Texas back in June and is garnering plenty of hype considering his talent level and the fact that he’s a member of the Manning family.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE magazine this week, Eli Manning opened up about the pressure on his nephew and the advice he’s given Arch along the way.

“I’ve been proud of Arch on how he’s handled this whole situation,” Manning told PEOPLE.

“I know there’s been a lot of pressure on him since he was a freshman in high school and was the starting quarterback.”

Arch, who is the quarterback at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, has spent his high school career crushing long-held records of his uncles Peyton and Eli.

Arch passed Peyton’s record of 93 touchdown passes at Isidore Newman and recently broke Eli’s school record of 7,268 passing yards.

Despite all the success that Arch has had throughout high school, Eli has made sure that his nephew knows the difficult path ahead.

“Next year, he’ll go off to college and there will be more fights,” Eli said. “It’s all about trying to earn the respect of your teammates, your coaches, have a great work ethic and enjoy the college experience of whatever campus that you’re at. He’ll have a great college experience,” Eli said.

Arch has the weight of the world on his shoulders as he prepares for his college career, but with the support of his family and his elite skillset, he’ll look to meet the lofty expectations set before him.

More CFB Coverage: