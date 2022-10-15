Florida State Honors Sister of Clemson’s Bryan Bresee

For Florida State’s game against Clemson on Saturday, the Seminoles painted a sign with the words “Ella Strong” in honor of Bryan Bresee’s sister on a wall near the endzone. The defensive lineman’s 15 year-old sister Ella died from brain cancer last month.

“My beautiful sister Ella you amazed me every single day with the fight that you put up and how joyful you were constantly through this battle,” Bresee wrote on Instagram in September. “Never did I think I would be sitting here today saying bye to you. I want to thank you for bringing happiness to not only me but so many people.”

After missing action to mourn the loss of his sister, Bresee returned for Clemson’s game against Wake Forest in September. The Tigers 51-45 victory was an emotional return for Bresee, who played a key role in the overtime win.

This season, between medical issues and mourning his sister, Bresee has only played in three games for the Tigers.

More CFB Coverage: