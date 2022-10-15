Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa Carted Off With Injury vs. Indiana

A scary scene unfolded late in Maryland’s game against Indiana after standout quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa suffered an apparent injury in the fourth quarter.

The redshirt junior exited Saturday’s game after Hoosiers defensive lineman James Head’s helmet collided with Tagovailoa’s right knee. The QB went down after his knee bent awkwardly on the play, and laid on the turf for a few moments before Maryland’s training staff carted him off the field to the locker room.

The extent of Tagovailoa’s injury is still unknown, but it’s worth noting that he’s been battling knee issues and has been wearing a brace since injuring the same knee in a loss to Michigan on Sept. 24.

Prior to exiting, Tagovailoa was in the midst of another solid outing, completing 25 of his 39 pass attempts for 270 yards and two touchdowns. He also added another score on the ground from three yards out.

The Terps trailed the Hoosiers, 27–24, at the time of the injury.

Taulia, the younger brother of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, entered Saturday’s game fresh off a career-best effort against Purdue. He compiled an impressive 314 yards and one touchdown while connecting with 10 different receivers in a 31–29 Terps loss.

Tagovailoa’s performance moved him into third place all-time on Maryland’s passing list as he eclipsed 6,000 passing yards to pass Terps legend Boomer Esiason.

