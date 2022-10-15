NC State Quarterback Devin Leary Out for Season

NC State announced quarterback Devin Leary will miss the rest of the season as he needs to undergo surgery on a torn pectoral muscle. Leary first suffered the injury in last week’s game vs. Florida State, and while x-rays were initially negative, NC State eventually determined that Leary needed surgery.

The junior has been with the Wolfpack for the last four seasons, but has been the primary quarterback since last season. He currently sits sixth in school history in passing yards with over 6,800, and is fourth all time in passing touchdowns with 63, just behind Philip Rivers, Russell Wilson and Mike Glennon.

This season, Leary had played in six games and recorded 1,265 passing yards with 11 passing touchdowns and four interceptions.

In Leary’s place, backup quarterback Jack Chambers will likely start for the rest of the season, starting with Saturday’s game vs. No. 18 Syracuse. Chambers is a graduate transfer who spent the previous four seasons at Charleston Southern.

