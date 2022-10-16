Alabama’s Henry To’oTo’o Reacts to Upset Loss at Tennessee

No. 6 Tennessee’s last-second 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday night, the Volunteers’ first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2006, was arguably the biggest win of the college football season so far. In the loss, Alabama committed a school record 17 penalties, a sign the team didn’t play with enough discipline in Knoxville.

After the game, Alabama linebacker Henry To’oTo’o, a former Tennessee player, gave the Vols credit on the win.

“Congratulations to them,” To’oTo’o said, via Bama Central. “They played hard. We didn’t execute. Shot ourselves in the foot the whole game and just gotta clean it up.”

The game almost certainly carried personal significance for To’oTo’o, a transfer who spent the 2019 and ’20 seasons at Tennessee before moving on to Alabama last season. The senior played in 22 games for Tennessee, but left the program after then-head coach Jeremy Pruitt was fired.

Since arriving in Tuscaloosa, To’oTo’o has been a rock for the Alabama defense, totaling 111 tackles last season and adding 47 more to begin this year.

Despite the loss, To’oTo’o believes these two teams may play again this season.

“The season’s not done,” To’oTo’o said. “We got a long season left. We’ll see them.”

The most likely rematch for Alabama and Tennessee would be in the SEC championship game. Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) currently sits behind Georgia (7-0, 4-0) in the SEC East, but both are undefeated, while Alabama (6-1, 3-1) now looks up at Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0) in the SEC West standings.

