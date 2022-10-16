Tennessee Upset Over Alabama Upends College Football Coaches Poll

After a tumultuous Saturday in college football, the coaches poll looks very different this week.

There is a new top team in the country, as Georgia replaces Alabama in the No. 1 spot. The Crimson Tide moved down to No. 6 after a last-second loss at Tennessee, with the Volunteers jumping from No. 8 to No. 4 thanks to the win. As a result of Alabama’s drop, Ohio State and Michigan each have moved up one spot from where they were last week, while Clemson remains ranked No. 5.

USC, meanwhile, also is coming off its first loss of the season, dropping the Trojans from No. 6 to No. 12 this week.

The biggest jump in the poll was made by TCU, which beat Oklahoma State to move up seven spots to No. 8. On the other hand, the Cowboys’ loss dropped them from No. 7 to No. 11, while NC State fell 10 spots after losing to Syracuse.

Kansas and Baylor are the only two teams to fall out of this week’s poll, as No. 20 Illinois and No. 25 Tulane replace them.

Here is the full Week 6 coaches poll:

Georgia Ohio State Michigan Tennessee Clemson Alabama Ole Miss TCU Oregon UCLA Oklahoma State USC Wake Forest Syracuse Utah Penn State Kansas State Kentucky Cincinnati Illinois Texas UNC NC State Mississippi State Tulane

