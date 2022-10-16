Skip to main content
Goalposts End Up in Tennessee River After Vols Win Over Alabama | SI Feed
Goalposts End Up in Tennessee River After Vols Win Over Alabama | SI Feed

Tennessee Upset Over Alabama Upends College Football Coaches Poll

In this story:

Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs
Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

After a tumultuous Saturday in college football, the coaches poll looks very different this week.

There is a new top team in the country, as Georgia replaces Alabama in the No. 1 spot. The Crimson Tide moved down to No. 6 after a last-second loss at Tennessee, with the Volunteers jumping from No. 8 to No. 4 thanks to the win. As a result of Alabama’s drop, Ohio State and Michigan each have moved up one spot from where they were last week, while Clemson remains ranked No. 5.

USC, meanwhile, also is coming off its first loss of the season, dropping the Trojans from No. 6 to No. 12 this week.

The biggest jump in the poll was made by TCU, which beat Oklahoma State to move up seven spots to No. 8. On the other hand, the Cowboys’ loss dropped them from No. 7 to No. 11,  while NC State fell 10 spots after losing to Syracuse.

Kansas and Baylor are the only two teams to fall out of this week’s poll, as No. 20 Illinois and No. 25 Tulane replace them.

Here is the full Week 6 coaches poll:

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. Tennessee
  5. Clemson
  6. Alabama
  7. Ole Miss
  8. TCU
  9. Oregon
  10. UCLA
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. USC
  13. Wake Forest
  14. Syracuse
  15. Utah
  16. Penn State
  17. Kansas State
  18. Kentucky
  19. Cincinnati
  20. Illinois
  21. Texas
  22. UNC
  23. NC State
  24. Mississippi State
  25. Tulane

More CFB Coverage: