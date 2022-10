Vols Break the Drought: UT Makes Last-Second Field Goal to Down Alabama

It wasn’t pretty, but it counted.

Tennessee kicker Chase McGrath made a wobbly 40-yard field goal with 2 seconds left in the game to give the Volunteers a 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday, their first win over the Crimson Tide since 2006.

On the previous drive, Alabama’s Will Reichard missed a 50-yarder with 15 seconds left to give Tennessee one last attempt.