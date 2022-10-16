Ray Lewis’s Son Scores His First Collegiate Touchdown (Video)

In Kentucky’s 27–17 win over Mississippi State on Saturday, senior Rahsaan Lewis scored his first collegiate touchdown.

Lewis is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, who played as a linebacker for the Ravens during his entire NFL career. He won two Super Bowl titles in Baltimore.

The young Lewis’s touchdown came on a crucial 4th & goal play. Lewis caught the three-yard pass from quarterback Will Levis in the end zone in the third quarter to give the Wildcats a 13–10 lead.

The senior started at UCF back in 2018 playing as a defensive tackle. Then, he redshirted at Florida Atlantic University the following year. He transferred to Kentucky in ’20, first just practicing with the team. In ’21, he played in six games before missing the rest of the season with a knee injury.

So far this season, Lewis has five receptions for 52 yards.

Back in March, he was arrested and charged with a DUI. He was able to return to the team for the fall season.

Rahsaan is Lewis’s third son to play collegiate football. His oldest son, Ray Lewis III, played at Miami and Coastal Carolina, but was charged with criminal sexual conduct in 2016. He was cleared of the charges a year later. Lewis’s second son, Rayshad, played at Utah State and Maryland.

