Rahsaan Lewis, a rising senior wide receiver on the Kentucky football team and son of NFL great Ray Lewis, was arrested over the weekend. According to multiple reports, he was given a citation and charged with DUI after being pulled over just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, the police citation said that Lewis “showed signs of impairment during a field sobriety test” and had a blood alcohol concentration of .153. The BAC limit for drivers in the state of Kentucky is .08. The citation was not available on the Lexington Police Department records Wednesday.

“We are aware of the incident and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops,” Kentucky athletics department spokesperson Susan Lax said.

Per the police citation, Lewis accelerated unsafely as a traffic light that he and an officer were stopped at turned green and was believed to be driving upwards of 60 to 65 mph on a street with a 35 mph speed limit. Lewis admitted to knowledge of his speed and the speed limit, according to the report.

Lewis began his college career at UCF before transferring to FAU and then Kentucky ahead of the 2020 season. He played in six games for the Wildcats in ’21 before missing time with a knee injury. He caught two passes for four yards during the season.

