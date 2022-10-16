Tennessee led the way for the teams that leaped up the Associated Press’s Top 25 college football rankings after a Week 7 filled with offensive shootouts between top-tier teams.

The Volunteers scooted up three spots with a thrilling 52–49 victory over Alabama Saturday. The win marked the first time that Nick Saban had lost to Tennessee since taking over in Tuscaloosa and dropped the Crimson Tide to No. 6 in the latest rankings.

With Georgia and Ohio State still reigning supreme, Michigan moved up one position to No. 4, following a thorough dismantling of a top-ten Penn State. Clemson filled in at No. 5 following a somewhat unconvincing win over Florida State.

After the Tide, undefeated Ole Miss and UCLA took over at No. 7 and No. 8 spots. A pair of Pac-12 programs, UCLA and Oregon rounded out the top 10, setting up what’s expected to be a competitive College Gameday matchup next week.

Among the other biggest movers in the poll were Syracuse (up four spots to No. 14), Utah (up five spots to No. 15) and Illinois (up six spots to No. 18). USC, Penn State, NC State and Mississippi State experienced slides down the rankings after losses to other top 25 teams.

North Carolina and Tulane entered the poll after wins in Week 7. James Madison and Kansas fell out of the rankings with losses to Georgia Southern and Oklahoma, respectively.

Here’s the AP Top 25 ahead of Week 8:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Tennessee

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. Ole Miss

8. TCU

9. UCLA

10. Oregon

11. Oklahoma State

12. USC

13. Wake Forest

14. Syracuse

15. Utah

16. Penn State

17. Kansas State

18. Illinois

19. Kentucky

20. Texas

21. Cincinnati

22. North Carolina

23. NC State

24. Mississippi State

25. Tulane

Others receiving votes: Purdue 95, LSU 87, UCF 13, South Carolina 13, Kansas 12, James Madison 6, Oregon State 6, Maryland 5, South Alabama 4, Liberty 2, Arkansas 1, Minnesota 1, Florida State 1

