Jackson State’s Deion Sanders Will Consider Power 5 Job Offers

Deion Sanders is in the middle of a reclamation project with the Jackson State football program.

It has been no easy job for the first-time head coach in Sanders, but he has revolutionized a football program that was at the bottom of the barrel in the FCS.

Could Sanders, who has proven he can turn an FCS program around, be in line for an FBS job—and more specifically, one in the Power 5? Sanders’s name has begun to come up for various coaching openings that schools will be looking to fill in the next cycle.

One rumor that keeps coming up involves Georgia Tech and the potential for Sanders to fill that coaching position vacated by Geoff Collins earlier this month. Could Sanders, with strong ties to Atlanta as a former player for the Falcons and Braves, lead a reclamation project at a school like Georgia Tech?

Sanders addressed potential Power 5 speculation in a wide ranging 60 Minutes interview with SI’s Jon Wertheim that aired on Sunday.

When asked what would happen when a Power 5 school came calling, Sanders was direct in his response.

“I’m gonna have to entertain it,” Sanders said. “… Straight up, I’d be a fool not to. Let me tell you somethin’. I’m askin’ the Lord–when I pause, I’m not lost for words. I’m tryin’ to figure out how I’m gonna say it to you–This is my biggest concern: I have a few people on the staff that has been with me for the last 20 years from when we started with youth football. I got a few people on the staff that has coached in professional football. Few people that matriculated from high school and some that were already in college. I think my highest compensated coach may be [earning] $125,000; somethin’ like that.

“Am I a blessing to him? Or am I holdin’ him back? I really have to consider those things because these are my guys. The Bible says thy rod and thy staff, they comfort me. These guys give me comfort, man. I wouldn’t be who I am without these men. And I gotta make sure I’m doin’ what’s best for them at all times,” Sanders said.

Sanders’ looking out for his staff likely will play a role in whether or not he seriously evaluates more prestigious jobs at the FBS level. Only time will tell if a bigger program will be able to entice Sanders to make the jump from Jackson State.

More College Football Coverage: