Former Penn State linebacker Bani Gbadyu died early Saturday morning at Hershey Medical Center in Pennsylvania at the age of 34 due to complications from pancreatic cancer. Gbadyu’s terminal cancer was discovered in a doctor’s visit last month, according to a report from the York Daily Record.

Gbadyu’s cancer diagnosis was stunning to him and his family. He attended a Penn State game against Ohio earlier this year with his wife and two of his children in Happy Valley and appeared in good health.

Gbadyu escaped Liberia with his father and older brother when he was young and played a key role on Penn State’s linebacking corps from 2007 to ’10, serving as a part-time starter and key backup for the team.